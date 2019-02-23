Dustin Johson leads Mexico Championship by two shots

Tiger Woods delivered the shot that had the gallery buzzing. Dustin Johnson produced the golf that left everyone chasing him.

Johnson made it through another round at the Mexico Championship without a bogey, and he was so efficient Friday that he putted for birdie on every hole, one of them from just on the fringe. It added to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend.

“Just hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens,” Johnson said.

The memorable moments belonged to everyone else, not all of them good.

Woods started to figure out Chapultepec Golf Club a little better in his second full round and made a collection of medium-length birdie putts for a 66 that got him back in the game, though still six shots behind.

He would have liked one more, especially with the shot he hit at the end of his round. From a bunker right of the ninth fairway, a tree in his path, Woods sliced a 9-iron from about 130 yards that caught the left side of the green with so much spin that it zipped sideways at the pin and rolled 10 feet by. He settled for a par.

“The ball was sitting down just enough where I didn’t think I could clear that tree,” Woods said. “I ended up going back to the 9-iron and realized, ‘Geez, I’ve really got to slice this thing.’ So I opened up and gave it as much of a cut motion as I possibly could. And it worked out.”

Johnson was at 11-under 131 on a course where he won two years ago, when he was No. 1 in the world and playing the best golf of his career.