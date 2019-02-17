Soccer

Ryota Morioka nets first goal since joining Charleroi

Kyodo

WAREGEM, BELGIUM - Midfielder Ryota Morioka scored his first goal since moving to Belgian side Charleroi in the club’s 2-1 win over Kortrijk in the first division on Saturday.

Morioka netted the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 66th minute at Guldensporen Stadion. Jeremy Perbet scored during injury time to secure Charleroi’s first win in nearly a month.

The side announced in January the 27-year-old would transfer from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht for the remainder of the season with an option to sign a three-year deal.

Morioka moved to Anderlecht from Waasland-Beveren in January 2018, but the attacking midfielder had little playing time due to injuries. He has five international caps for Japan.

Charleroi are currently eighth in the 16-team Belgian First Division A table.

Ryota Morioka celebrates after scoring a penalty for Charlero on Saturday in Waregem, Belgium. | KYODO

