Nao Kodaira competes during the women's 500-meter sprint race at the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on Friday in Inzell, Germany. Kodaira placed second. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Winter Sports

Nao Kodaira's 37-race unbeaten streak at 500 meters ends

KYODO

INZELL, GERMANY - Olympic champion Nao Kodaira’s two-year undefeated run in the 500-meter race came to an end Friday when she finished second at the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

Kodaira, who won her 37th consecutive race over the distance since March 2016 on Feb. 2, clocked 37.20 seconds at the Max Aicher Arena to finish 0.07 behind Austria’s Vanessa Herzog.

“I felt it wasn’t normal to be on a winning streak,” Kodaira said. “I’m somewhat frustrated, but I made all preparations I could. I want to move on without feeling down.”

Also Friday, Japan’s women captured the team pursuit title following its gold-medal finish at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics.

Sisters Miho and Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato crossed the line in 2 minutes, 55.78 seconds, defeating the rival Netherlands by 0.42 seconds.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Bob Stoops addresses the media after being introduced as the new head coach and general manager of the XFL Dallas team on Thursday in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.
Ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops joins XFL's Dallas team
Bob Stoops initially rejected the idea of coming out of retirement to join the reincarnation of the XFL. Then the former Oklahoma coach had time to think about all the extra time in his ...
San Jose goalie Martin Jones stops a shot from Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk in the third period on Thursday night.
Scoring flurry lifts Sharks past Flames
Evander Kane scored twice and added an assist in the San Jose Sharks' 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Tomas Hertl also scored twice, and Brent Burns added a goal, ...
Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot from the second fairway of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Thursday in Pebble Beach, California.
Phil Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in 21 years
Phil Mickelson on Thursday did something he had not managed in more than two decades when he hit every fairway in the first round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The unusually accurate drivi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nao Kodaira competes during the women's 500-meter sprint race at the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on Friday in Inzell, Germany. Kodaira placed second. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,