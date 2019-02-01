Taro Daniels plays a shot in his singles match against China's Zhang Ze in the Davis Cup qualifying round on Friday in Guangzhou, China. Daniels won 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. | KYODO

Japan splits two opening matches against China in Davis Cup qualifying round

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Japan broke even in its first two singles matches against China on Friday, the first day of the 2019 Davis Cup qualifying round.

Taro Daniel won his match 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 against China’s Zhang Ze at the Guangdong Olympic Tennis Centre, while Yoshihito Nishioka suffered a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Li Zhe in the first rubber.

On Saturday, Japan doubles pair Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama take on Zhang and Gong Maoxin. Nishioka will face Zhang while Daniel plays Li in the final two singles rubbers later in the day.

McLachlan and Uchiyama sealed Japan’s win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in September in the World Group playoffs after Daniel and Nishioka prevailed in their matches. Japan was consigned to the World Group playoffs following a first-round defeat against Italy last February.

Three wins are needed to advance past the two-day qualifier held between 24 teams across the world. The 12 winning teams of the round will advance to the Nov. 18-24 Davis Cup finals held in Spain, where they will compete against last year’s semifinalists and two wild card teams.

