Belgian club Sint-Truiden signs ex-Yokohama FC youth player Kosuke Kinoshita

Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden on Friday announced the signing of former Japan under-19 forward Kosuke Kinoshita from Swedish second-tier side Halmstads BK.

The 24-year-old Kinoshita, who stands 190 cm , will join compatriots Wataru Endo and Takehiro Tomiyasu at the club owned by Japanese online company DMM. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“I’m sure the transition will be smooth because of the other Japanese players and I’ll fit in quickly,” Kinoshita said.

A product of J. League side Yokohama FC’s youth development program, Kinoshita has had stints with other clubs, including German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

He scored 13 goals in 29 league games for Halmstads last year.