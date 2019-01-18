Soccer

Belgian club Sint-Truiden signs ex-Yokohama FC youth player Kosuke Kinoshita

Kyodo

Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden on Friday announced the signing of former Japan under-19 forward Kosuke Kinoshita from Swedish second-tier side Halmstads BK.

The 24-year-old Kinoshita, who stands 190 cm , will join compatriots Wataru Endo and Takehiro Tomiyasu at the club owned by Japanese online company DMM. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“I’m sure the transition will be smooth because of the other Japanese players and I’ll fit in quickly,” Kinoshita said.

A product of J. League side Yokohama FC’s youth development program, Kinoshita has had stints with other clubs, including German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

He scored 13 goals in 29 league games for Halmstads last year.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Mansuru Tahiru (center), the cousin of murdered Ghanian undercover reporter Ahmed Hussein-Suale sits with friends during a mourning gathering in Accra on Thursday.
Ghanian journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale who exposed soccer corruption shot dead
An investigative journalist in Ghana who helped expose a high-ranking official at world soccer body FIFA as corrupt was shot dead by gunmen on a motorbike as he drove home alone at night, police...
Japan's Tsukasa Shiotani (left) vies for the ball with Uzbekistan defender Mekan Saparow during their Asian Cup Group F match on Thursday night.
Japan beats Uzbekistan, claims top spot in Group F at Asian Cup
Defender Tsukasa Shiotani scored his first international goal for the win as Japan fought back to beat Uzbekistan 2-1 and clinch the top spot in Group F at the AFC Asian Cup on Thursday night. S...
South Korea's Kim Jin-su (right) tackles China defender Jin Jingdao during an Asian Cup Group C match on Wednesday night.
Son Heung-min sparks South Korea past China
Son Heung-min was just the player South Korea needed to really get its Asian Cup campaign going. In his first game since arriving from Tottenham, Son earned a penalty kick and then assis...

, , , ,