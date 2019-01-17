Professional bull rider Mason Lowe, seen in a February 2017 file photo, died on Tuesday after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. | AP

More Sports

Bull rider Mason Lowe, 25, dies after being stomped in Denver competition

AP

DENVER - A professional bull rider died after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Professional Bull Riders said Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening after being taken to a hospital. Group spokesman Andrew Giangola said he was wearing a mandated protective vest.

The 25-year-old from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.

He was injured while coming out of a chute on a bull weighing about 771 kg and attempting to stay on for eight seconds.

A witness told KCNC-TV that Lowe fell off and was stomped as he tried to get up.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason says the group and the stock show extend sympathies to Lowe’s family.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori runs down a shot from Ivo Karlovic during their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Kei Nishikori outlast Ivo Karlovic in five-set thriller
Kei Nishikori weathered a barrage of aces from towering Croat Ivo Karlovic on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. In a match that lasted nearly four hours in the Melbo...
Buffalo's Jack Eichel celebrates his game-winning goal as Calgary's Elias Lindholm skate away during overtime on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta.
Jack Eichel notches game-winning goal 70 seconds in OT to carry Sabres past Flames
Jack Eichel battled through some misfortune before scoring the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Seconds after putting a backh...
Legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, seen standing over challenger Sonny Liston in a May 1965 file photo, will be posthumously honored by his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The city's airport is changing its name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville to rename airport in honor of hometown legend Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali's Kentucky hometown will honor the late boxer by renaming its airport for him. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority's board voted Wednesday to change the name to Louisv...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Professional bull rider Mason Lowe, seen in a February 2017 file photo, died on Tuesday after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. | AP

, , ,