Islanders rookie Devon Toews scores first career goal in OT

Devon Toews picked a great time to get his first NHL goal and keep the New York Islanders’ winning streak going.

Toews knocked in the rebound of his own shot at 1:48 of overtime to lift the Islanders past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

“It feels good to score and to get the two points is huge for our team,” said the 24-year-old rookie playing in his fifth career game. “(Josh Bailey) made a nice play over to me and the goalie made a pretty nice save on the first one. I saw he was scrambled so I just put it back five-hole toward the net. It went in.”

Mathew Barzal scored twice to keep up his scoring binge and help the Islanders win for the eighth time in nine games. Robin Lehner, making his third straight start, stopped 19 shots as New York moved to 3-0-1 in four games at the Nassau Coliseum this season.

“Robin made a couple of big saves, we got a big power-play goal,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “And Toews getting the game-winner, that’s pretty special if it’s your first NHL goal in overtime.”

Lehner has given up just three goals on 107 shots over his last four games since replacing Thomas Greiss in the second period of New York’s 6-3 comeback win against Ottawa last Friday night.

Patrick Kane and Dominik Kahun scored for Chicago, which lost for the third time in five games. Colin Delia, making his third start of the season and sixth of his career, finished with a career-high 47 saves.

Blues 5, Capitals 2

In St. Louis, Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season, but the Blues came back to beat Washington.

Ovechkin’s first-period goal snapped a six-game drought and tied him with Mike Gartner as the only players in NHL history to begin their careers with 14 straight 30-goal seasons. Gartner scored 30 or more in his first 15 seasons.

Canadiens 2, Canucks 0

In Montreal, Carey Price made 33 saves for his 42nd career shutout in his return from injury to help the Canadiens beat Vancouver.

In Other Games

Wild 4, Maple Leafs 3

Hurricanes 5, Flyers 3

Sabres 4, Panthers 3

Bruins 6, Flames 4

Lightning 6, Kings 2