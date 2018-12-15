Late rally lifts Warriors by Kings

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praised his team’s smothering defense for providing the spark it needed to bounce back from a disappointing loss. He also chided the Warriors’ offense for a lack of focus that made the late run necessary.

Not much is coming easy for the two-time defending NBA champs this season, not even on a night when they got another big night from the All-Star trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left, Curry added four free throws down the stretch and the Warriors ended the game on a big run after a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, beating the Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Friday night.

“I don’t know what they shot over the final six minutes but it wasn’t good,” Kerr said. “We knew we could get back in it if we were just poised and a little more patient offensively. We had several spurts in that second half where we sort of lost our composure and just couldn’t get anything going.”

The Warriors have been searching for some consistency after starting the season 10-1. They went into Sacramento having split their previous 18 games and were on the verge of a complete collapse against the Kings before holding on.

Curry finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thompson had 27 points and nine rebounds while Kevin Durant added 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“Late in the game we just simplified everything,” Durant said. “We were down 10 points in the fourth with three minutes to go, we just simplified it.”

Two days after a 20-point home loss to NBA-leading Toronto, the Warriors put up 103 points through three quarters, went stagnant for more than eight minutes in the fourth before outscoring the Kings 17-2 over the final 3:03.

Durant had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including eight of the first 10 during Golden State’s late surge, but Thompson came up with the biggest shot with his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Draymond Green had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points for the Kings.

Celtics 129, Hawks 108

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in three quarters and the Celtics beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory.

Bucks 114, Cavaliers 102

In Cleveland, Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his career high with 44 points and Milwaukee beat the Cavaliers despite missing two starters.

Antetokounmpo’s big night came after being held to a season-low 12 points Wednesday night in a loss to Indiana.

Heat 100, Grizzlies 97

In Memphis, Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each scored 18 points each and Miami beat the Grizzlies.

Yuta Watanabe suited up for Memphis but did not play.

Pacers 113, 76ers 101

In Philadelphia, Thaddeus Young had 26 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and Indiana overcame Joel Embiid’s 40-point night to beat the 76ers.

In Other Games

Knicks 126, Hornets 124 (OT) Nets 125, Wizards 118

Nuggets 109, Thunder 98

Trail Blazers 128, Raptors 122