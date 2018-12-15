Wallabies shake up leadership ranks

Michael Cheika will survive the ax as Wallabies coach but his powers will be curtailed with Scotland-based Scott Johnson appointed director of rugby above him, a report said Friday.

Cheika has faced a mounting backlash from dismayed fans and former players after winning just four of Australia’s 13 tests this year.

Despite the dire results and a slide to sixth in the world rankings, Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle has consistently backed him to take the team to the World Cup in Japan next year.