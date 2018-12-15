Rugby

Wallabies shake up leadership ranks

AP

SYDNEY – Michael Cheika will survive the ax as Wallabies coach but his powers will be curtailed with Scotland-based Scott Johnson appointed director of rugby above him, a report said Friday.

Cheika has faced a mounting backlash from dismayed fans and former players after winning just four of Australia’s 13 tests this year.

Despite the dire results and a slide to sixth in the world rankings, Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle has consistently backed him to take the team to the World Cup in Japan next year.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

The Brave Blossoms received a test of their development for the 2019 Rugby World Cup against Joe Cokanasiga (center) and England on Nov. 17 in Twickenham, England.
Brave Blossoms must beat higher-ranked nations to gain respect
Playing against my England team at Twickenham last month was incredible for Japan. The Brave Blossoms also played New Zealand at home last month and Australia last year. Compare that to ...
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen announces he will step down following the 2019 Rugby World Cup during a news conference in Auckland on Friday.
Steve Hansen to quit All Blacks after 2019 Rugby World Cup
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will step down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, ending a 16-year involvement with the world's top-ranked team. Hansen, 59, said at a news conference Friday i...
Image Not Available
Ben Smith to leave All Blacks after 2019 Rugby World Cup
All Blacks fullback Ben Smith confirmed on Wednesday that he will quit New Zealand rugby to play in France after the 2019 World Cup. The 32-year-old veteran of 79 tests is expected to be...

, ,