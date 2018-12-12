Dynamic trio of Takumi Minamino, Ritsu Doan, Shoya Nakajima named to Japan’s Asian Cup squad

Southampton’s Maya Yoshida, Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino and Groningen’s Ritsu Doan were among the players named in Japan’s squad for next month’s 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday.

The event, which runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 1, hosted by the United Arab Emirates will be Japan’s first tournament under head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who has a record of four wins and one draw since succeeding Akira Nishino after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Portimonense playmaker Shoya Nakajima, who along with Minamino and Doan has formed an exciting attacking trio under Moriyasu’s watch, was among others named to the 23-man squad. The former FC Tokyo midfielder has been linked to the Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers and could make the move to England as early as this winter.

Just three players from Japan’s 2011 squad, which defeated rival Australia to win the tournament in Qatar, were given the nod this time. They are Yoshida, Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagatomo, and Sagan Tosu goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. Nagatomo is the most experienced member on the list with 100 caps, while captain Yoshida boasts 89.

Perhaps the most uncertain position will be between the posts — the three goalkeepers selected by Moriyasu share a total of 10 caps, seven of which belong to Gamba Osaka’s Masaaki Higashiguchi. Vegalta Sendai netminder Daniel Schmidt, who is half American, received his senior debut last month against Venezuela.

The 50th-ranked Samurai Blue will face Turkmenistan in their Group F opener on Jan. 9, followed by matches against Oman on Jan. 13 and Uzbekistan on Jan. 17.

The Asian Cup, expanded from 16 to 24 teams for the first time, will open with six groups of four teams each. The top two from each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the round of 16.

The Samurai Blue’s 2015 campaign in Australia ended with a quarterfinal loss to UAE on penalty kicks, resulting in the sacking of then-head coach Javier Aguirre.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Schmidt (Vegalta Sendai), Shuichi Gonda (Sagan Tosu), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka)

Defenders: Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Sho Sasaki (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Genta Miura (Gamba), Sei Muroya (FC Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Takahiro Tomiyasu (Sint-Truiden), Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Sint-Truiden), Toshihiro Aoyama (Sanfrecce), Shoya Nakajima (Portimonense), Takumi Minamino, (Salzburg), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Hidemasa Morita (Kawasaki Frontale), Ritsu Doan (Groningen), Genki Haraguchi (Hannover), Junya Ito (Kashiwa Reysol)

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Hannover), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Koya Kitagawa (Shimizu S-Pulse)