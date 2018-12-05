More Sports / Boxing

Takeshi Inoue to face Jaime Munguia for WBO super welterweight belt

Kyodo

Takeshi Inoue will challenge Mexico’s Jaime Munguia for the WBO world super welterweight belt on Jan. 26, his gym said Wednesday.

Inoue, ranked No. 3, will be making his first world title challenge in just his second fight outside Japan.

With a record of 13-0-1 including seven knockouts, the 29-year-old aims to prevent a third successful title defense by Munguia, 22, who has knocked out 26 opponents on his way to a 31-0 record.

“Fighting for a world title is something I’ve dreamed about. I’m really excited. With this fight, I can accomplish something people said was impossible,” Inoue said. “(Munguia is) a strong fighter with good punching, stamina and technique, but I can match him.”

The fight is likely to be held in Houston, Texas, but a venue has yet to be decided.

Inoue most recently fought in April, beating former Japanese super welterweight titleholder Yuki Nonaka by unanimous decision.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (right) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin lift the trophy after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Don't expect Urban Meyer to coach in college again
After leading Utah to an unbeaten season in 2004, Urban Meyer had a choice to make. He could become the coach at Notre Dame — a dream job, he once called it — or he could be head coa...
South Korean curler Kim Eun-jung (second from right) speaks during a Nov. 15 news conference in Seoul. Kim Kyung-doo, the former vice president of the country's curling federation, has quit the sport in the wake of the team's allegations of abuse by coaches and officials.
Official quits over 'Garlic Girls' scandal
A beleaguered South Korean curling official says he and his family will leave the sport for good as the government investigates their alleged abusive treatment of the "Garlic Girls," the country's ...
Kei Nishikori competes against Kevin Anderson during the Paris Masters on Nov. 1. Nishikori stormed back into the top 10 of the ATP rankings after suffering a wrist injury in 2017.
Kei Nishikori has sights set on winning Grand Slam title
A career-threatening wrist injury left Japanese tennis' top male player fighting the fear that he may never again find himself among the world's best. But after clawing his way back to t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Boxer Takeshi Inoue poses for photos on Wednesday. | KYODO