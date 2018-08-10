/

Buffaloes give pitcher Andrew Albers two-year contract extension

Kyodo

OSAKA – Canadian lefty Andrew Albers has signed a two-year contract extension with the Orix Buffaloes, the Pacific League club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old Albers (9-2), in his first NPB season, leads the Buffaloes in wins. His 2.90 ERA is currently fourth in the PL and he was selected to the PL’s All-Star team. His new contract is reportedly worth $1.8 million per year.

He had major league stints with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, and also played in South Korea in 2014 with the Hanwha Eagles.

Andrew Albers | KYODO

