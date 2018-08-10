Buffaloes give pitcher Andrew Albers two-year contract extension

Canadian lefty Andrew Albers has signed a two-year contract extension with the Orix Buffaloes, the Pacific League club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old Albers (9-2), in his first NPB season, leads the Buffaloes in wins. His 2.90 ERA is currently fourth in the PL and he was selected to the PL’s All-Star team. His new contract is reportedly worth $1.8 million per year.

He had major league stints with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, and also played in South Korea in 2014 with the Hanwha Eagles.