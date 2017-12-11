Kodaira sets world record in 1,000-meter race

Nao Kodaira and Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen set world records Sunday on the final day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Kodaira finished in 1 minute, 12.09 seconds in the women’s 1,000 meters, her third race victory in three days. American Brittany Bowe held the previous record of 1:12.18. Miho Takagi was second in 1:12.63, and Russia’s Yekaterina Shikhova followed in 1:13.23.

Bloemen finished in 6:01.86 in the men’s 5,000. Dutch skater Sven Kramer held the previous record of 6:03.32. Germany’s Patrick Beckert was second in 6.07.02, and countryman Moritz Geisreiter followed in 6:07.31.

Bowe improved on a pair of 13th-place finishes in the 500s. She finished in 1:13.55 to place sixth in the 1,000.

Seeing her world record fall broke Bowe’s heart, but she took comfort in ending the weekend with her strongest performance over three days. She showed progress after losing significant time to injuries a year ago.

“My skating felt better,” Bowe said. “The timing felt better. I feel like I was connecting and, yeah, I definitely felt stronger than I have so far this year.”

Russia’s Denis Yuskov won the men’s 1,000 in 1:06.92. Yuskov edged Dutchman Koen Verweij, who finished in 1:06.94. Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov followed in 1:06.96.

Russia’s Natalia Voronina took the women’s 3,000 in 3:57.70. The Czech Republic’s Martina Sablikova was second in 3:57.84, and Germany’s Claudia Pechstein finished third in 3:58.69.