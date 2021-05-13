Some 550 items in the private art collection of late Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada that graced his Paris apartment have been sold for around €2.5 million ($3 million, ¥330 million) in auction, including commission charges, fetching roughly five times the expected prices, auction operator Artcurial said Wednesday.

Among pieces of furniture and tableware sold for high prices in the Paris auction on Tuesday was a wooden horse some 2,000 years old that dates from China’s Han dynasty, which went under the hammer for around €41,600 and was bought by a European collector.

In an online auction of Takada’s original wardrobe creations, which ran through Wednesday, one item expected to sell for €250 to €450 fetched €3,380.

Stephane Aubert, Artcurial’s auctioneer and associate director, described the sale as “a final tribute to this multi-talented artist.”

“The Kenzo collection reveals to us the eye of this genius in the world of fashion and interiors. As with his couture, he knew how to bring different cultures together in this Parisian apartment where he lived for the last 15 years of his life,” he added.

Takada, who founded the Kenzo brand, died last October at the age of 81 after contracting the novel coronavirus in France.

Born in Hyogo Prefecture in Japan, he moved to France in 1965 and opened a boutique in its capital five years later.

A piece on the cover of Elle magazine caught international attention, and his use of vivid colors and Japanese textiles continued to draw a global gaze from the early 1970s.

He launched collections for men in 1983, but retired from the Kenzo brand after his Paris collection in 1999.

Takada explored interests beyond clothing, including interior design.

He was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor in France, and awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon in Japan, an award for those who have contributed to academic and artistic developments.