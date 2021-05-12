Toyota Motor Corp.’s full-year net profit jumped 10.3% even as the pandemic hit the auto industry, the firm said Wednesday, projecting growth despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

The global pandemic has hit automakers hard, with demand collapsing as the coronavirus forced people indoors and hit spending.

But the world’s top-selling carmaker has bounced back quicker than its competitors, and also successfully weathered a chip shortage that has forced rivals to slash production targets.

Toyota said it generated ¥2.25 trillion in the fiscal year to March, up from ¥2.04 trillion the year before, beating its own annual forecast.

For the year to March 2022, it now projects an annual net profit of ¥2.3 trillion, up 2.4%, on sales of ¥30 trillion, up 10.2%.

“Toyota’s performance was outstanding compared with its rivals,” Satoru Takada, auto analyst at Tokyo-based research and consulting firm TIW, said before the announcement.

“Toyota has maintained steady production while releasing timely models in major markets.”

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the United States and China.

Toyota last year overtook Volkswagen as the world’s top carmaker for the first time in five years.

Even as vaccine rollouts put the end of the pandemic within sight for the hard-hit auto sector, it is battling a chip shortage driven by a surge in demand for electronic devices during lockdowns.

Supply disruptions including a fire at a Japanese factory, an extreme cold snap in the United States and a drought in Taiwan have compounded the mismatch between demand and availability.

Semiconductors are a key component in modern cars and the shortage has prompted major carmakers to reduce production around the world.

But Toyota has been significantly less affected than its rivals, thanks in part to a forward planning system intended to protect it from unexpected supply chain disruptions.

It also has close ties with its suppliers, including stakes in some of them, which has given it leverage and priority at a time when demand far outstrips supply, experts say.

On Tuesday, Toyota’s smaller rival Nissan said it narrowed its net loss to ¥448.7 billion for the fiscal year to March, recovering from the pandemic.

But Nissan expects to stay in the red for the current year, warning its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage.

Toyota’s hybrid system of keeping inventory of some crucial parts gave it a leg up over other automakers depending heavily on the ‘just-in-time’ manufacturing strategy of keeping a low stock of goods on hand. As the shortage drags on, the world’s biggest automaker still expects to have sufficient semiconductors for production in the near term, though the summer months get a little cloudier, Bob Carter, Toyota’s top sales executive in the United States, said in a recent interview.

The company’s deep contingency planning is putting it in a good position to reap sales from consumers in the U.S. and China who are snapping up cars, emboldened by signs the pandemic is waning. Toyota’s global sales in March rose 44% to 982,912 units, an all-time record for a single month.

While a stronger rebound may be delayed by the chip shortage, Toyota is likely to recover any lost sales when the situation eases to due to strong underlying auto demand in markets such as China, Roman Schorr, a director at Fitch Ratings Ltd. wrote in a recent note. This could help accelerate the recovery in its operating performance and credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels, Schorr said.

Toyota shares are up about 5.5% this year.