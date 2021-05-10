The dollar moved on a firm note around ¥109 in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by rises in stock prices and U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.91, down from ¥109.14 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2147, up from $1.2076, and at ¥132.30, up from ¥131.81.

After plunging below ¥108.40 yen in pre-weekend overseas trading in the wake of the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll growth in April, the dollar rebounded to around ¥108.90 in Tokyo morning due to active buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes.

The 225-issue Nikkei average’s further advance and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates also encouraged players to buy the greenback.

In the afternoon, the dollar initially lacked vigor amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives but resumed gathering steam as crude oil futures’ went up. The U.S. currency topped ¥109.00 around 4 p.m., traders said.

The disappointing U.S. jobs increase has not changed at all the view that “the U.S. economy is on the recovery path” thanks to the progress of coronavirus vaccinations, a Japanese bank official said.

A currency broker said the dollar has been supported by a solid U.S. stock market reflecting the prospect of the Federal Reserve prolonging quantitative easing.