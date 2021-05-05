Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, met Wednesday in London in an attempt to improve bilateral relations strained over wartime history, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministerial session, it marked the first foreign ministerial meeting between the two countries since February last year.

Tokyo-Seoul ties have sunk to their lowest level in decades over a range of issues, including “comfort women” who suffered in Japan’s wartime military brothels and Tokyo’s decision to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of bilateral dialogue as well as trilateral talks including the United States in dealing with North Korea and for the stability of the region, but they remained apart over key issues, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

While Motegi said Japan will provide necessary information regarding the release of water from the Fukushima plant, he expressed concerns about South Korea’s criticism of Japan’s decision on the issue.

Also on Wednesday, Motegi, Chung and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting at which they were expected to affirm trilateral coordination in pushing North Korea to scrap its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The meeting in London is the first such gathering since the launch of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration in January.

Motegi, Chung and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also likely to exchange views on China, whose rising territorial and maritime claims and military buildup are seen by neighbors and others as a destabilizing factor in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting followed the completion of the Biden administration’s policy review on North Korea.

On Monday, Blinken expressed hope that North Korea will return to negotiations toward the goal of denuclearization, saying the Biden administration has made clear that it will pursue “practical” diplomacy on the issue, unlike the grand-bargaining style employed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

The three-way talks were initiated by the United States, according to diplomatic sources, after South Korea was invited by Britain to join the G7 session as a guest along with India, Australia, South Africa and Brunei, this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Washington hopes for improved ties between its two Asian allies, with the view that robust trilateral ties are indispensable for curbing Pyongyang’s weapons development and keeping an increasingly assertive Beijing in check.