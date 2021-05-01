The central government plans to build a supply chain for the promotion of offshore wind power generation through a collaboration between Japanese and European businesses, it was learned Saturday.

Under the plan, the government hopes to have Japanese firms supply parts using European technology. It is considering attracting manufacturing bases to Japan and promoting exports to other parts of Asia.

The government, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, regards offshore wind generation as a key for achieving a carbon-neutral society. But Japanese companies lag behind overseas rivals in wind power operations.

As a first step, the government will co-host an online seminar on offshore wind power together with the Japan Business Federation, the country’s biggest business lobby and also known as Keidanren, on May 17.

Global companies such as Siemens Energy of Germany will be invited with a goal of matching them with Japanese companies capable of making parts for nacelles, which house generators and other wind turbine components.

The seminar is also intended to highlight small and midsize Japanese companies that are capable of manufacturing wind turbine parts.

Events are being planned for as early as this summer to bring together European firms and major Japanese general contractors and trading houses involved in the construction of offshore wind power facilities.

Also being considered are exports of carbon dioxide capture and storage technology to the United States and seminars for promoting offshore wind power and other low-carbon technologies in Asia.

An offshore wind turbine has as many as 10,000 to 20,000 parts and the business scale typically reaches as high as several hundred billion yen, meaning that there will be a ripple effect on related industries.

The government hopes to attract European makers to establish factories in Japan and have Japanese companies supply parts to them. In the long run, it also hopes that parts will be exported to other Asian nations.

Economies around the world are moving to introduce offshore wind power generation, especially in Asia, where China and Taiwan are trying to attract major U.S. and European makers.