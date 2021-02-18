Tokyo confirmed 445 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with severe cases remaining below 100 for the fourth straight day.

The number of cases determined to be serious based on the metropolitan government’s standards fell by three from the previous day to 84.

The capital’s tally for new cases also stayed below 500 for the 12th day in a row and marked 21 consecutive days under 1,000.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of the new cases, at 108, followed by 80 in their 30s and 67 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over came to 91.

Tokyo’s daily figure came after 11,611 tests were conducted Monday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 1,448 new cases of COVID-19. New fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled 79 across the country, including 19 in Tokyo. Tokyo reported 378 new infection cases Wednesday.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)