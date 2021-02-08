The government will draw up guidelines on how to safely transport COVID-19 vaccines, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Monday, as it steps up preparations to distribute shots to the country’s population of 126 million.

Vaccines developed by various pharmaceutical firms have different characteristics and logistical challenges. The one developed by Pfizer Inc., for example, is believed to be highly effective but must be stored at about minus 75 Celsius.

“We aim to quickly communicate information to local governments, including how to transport and handle (the vaccines),” Tamura said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura said the government will draw up guidelines on how to safely transport COVID-19 vaccines. | KYODO

The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Japan from Belgium as early as Sunday, a day before its use is expected to be approved by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The government plans to begin inoculating 10,000 health workers this month before expanding the pool to other health workers, people age 65 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions.

“Vaccines are the key to our coronavirus measures,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during the committee session. “The government will work with prefectures and municipalities to ensure all of the people will be able to be safely vaccinated.”

The government has agreements in place to receive enough vaccine doses for 157 million people, 72 million of which are to come from Pfizer. The remainder will be provided by AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc.

About 20,000 ultracold freezers are slated to be set up at medical facilities across Japan to store the Pfizer vaccine, which was 95% effective in clinical trials. The AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 C, making it easier to handle, but is only around 70% effective.

The government has enlisted distribution firms Yamato Holdings Co., Seino Holdings Co. and DHL International GmbH to transport the vaccines in Japan, according to people familiar with the matter.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)