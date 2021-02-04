The dollar strengthened to around ¥105.20 in Tokyo trading Thursday, on the back of higher U.S. interest rates and euro selling against the greenback.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.19, up from ¥105.02 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2008, down from $1.2037, and at ¥126.31, down from ¥126.44.

After moving around ¥105, the dollar rose to around ¥105.10 by noon, supported by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading.

“U.S. interest rates went up reflecting anticipation for coronavirus relief measures in the United States,” a Japanese bank official said.

The dollar climbed to around ¥105.20 in the afternoon, after it appreciated against the euro on European players’ accelerated selling of the single currency “to see if the euro can slip through $1.2000,” a trust bank official said.