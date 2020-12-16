Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will compensate for declines in sales of local agricultural products caused by the planned release of treated water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, executive Makoto Okura said in an interview.

Tepco will work hard to prevent local agricultural products from being hit by harmful rumors related to the release of tainted water, said Okura, managing executive officer and representative of the company’s Fukushima Revitalization Headquarters.

If sales of such products fall due to the release of water, Tepco “will compensate in an appropriate way,” he said.

Makoto Okura | KYODO

The government is considering releasing treated water, which includes tritium, a radioactive substance, from the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant into the ocean.

Fukushima Revitalization Headquarters has been working to increase sales of agricultural products made in Fukushima Prefecture, which hosts the nuclear plant.

Okura said Tepco will continue support to areas affected by the nuclear accident until at least work on decommissioning the plant, expected to take 30-40 years, is complete.

“We have a responsibility to keep the revitalization headquarters working until at least the decommission work is over,” Okura said.

The revitalization headquarters has been holding meetings with business groups in Fukushima to help local companies join the decommission work, as part of efforts to promote the regional economy.

“We want to ask for local people’s help to promote both (Fukushima’s) reconstruction and (the plant’s) decommissioning,” Okura said.

He said that the 10-year statute of limitations period does not apply to claims for compensation related to the March 2011 nuclear accident.