The Japanese government will earmark ¥50 billion in the planned fiscal 2020 third supplementary budget to promote research and development on 6G advanced wireless communications services, Jiji Press learned Thursday.

Japanese companies are lagging behind overseas competitors in the area of 5G infrastructure such as communications base stations. 5G networks were rolled out for commercial use in Japan in spring.

The government hopes to boost public-private cooperation in 6G research and development to gain a lead over other countries in the field of telecommunications.

Japan plans to establish a ¥30-billion fund to be used over years for supporting research and development. The government will commission such work to private companies and universities through the communications ministry-linked National Institute of Information and Communications Technology.

The government will also spend ¥20 billion to build a facility to be used by companies and others for testing their developed technologies.

Japan hopes to establish the core technologies for the 6G system by 2025, to showcase it to the world at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka that year. It aims to put the new technologies into practical use by around 2030.

The communications ministry initially discussed creating a fund worth around ¥100 billion with the Finance Ministry.

The communications ministry will consider adding to the ¥30-billion fund by utilizing spectrum user fees paid by mobile phone companies.