Japanese society is expected to fully return to normal from the novel coronavirus crisis in April 2022, according to British medical analytics firm Airfinity Ltd., with the country projected to be the last developed nation to do so due to a slower anticipated rollout of vaccines.

Vaccines are expected to become widely available in the country to people who are at higher risk of getting the virus, such as medical workers, as well as older people and those at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms, in October 2021, also the slowest among developed nations, the report said.

Airfinity looked into how fast nations and regions will be able to bring society back to normal by vaccinating many residents and achieving herd immunity.

The United States is expected to see the fastest recovery, in April 2021. Canada, Britain, the European Union and Australia will also likely achieve recovery next year, in June, July, September and December, respectively.

Countries in South America are projected to recover in March 2022, ahead of Japan.

Meanwhile, countries with large populations will be slow to recover, with China expected to return to normal in October 2022 and India in February 2023.

Airfinity Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Hansen told a news conference that most people in the world are expected to acquire immunity to the coronavirus by the end of next year although this depends on whether vaccines can be mass-produced.

Vaccinations for the novel coronavirus began in Britain on Tuesday, while U.S. authorities will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to approve the first vaccine in the country. The EU is also expected to approve a vaccine by the end of this year.

In Japan, on the other hand, it is unclear when vaccinations will start.

“If an application for approval (for a COVID-19 vaccine) is filed (in Japan), we’ll approve it after confirming the efficacy and safety,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference last week.

“We’re waiting for action by (vaccine) developers,” the top government spokesman said. “We’ll keep in touch with the makers.”

Aiming to secure COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens by the end of June 2021, Japan has contracted with Moderna Inc. to provide vaccines, and has basic agreements with AstraZeneca PLC and Pfizer Inc., according to the health ministry.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)