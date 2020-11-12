Amid a recent rapid rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the government decided at a panel meeting Thursday to maintain its current cap on the number of spectators permitted at large events at 50% of venue capacity until the end of February.

The government had originally imposed the restriction on spectator numbers until the end of this month, but has decided to keep the cap for another three months.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan’s COVID-19 response, speaks at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus panel in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

“We are on high alert,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the government’s COVID-19 response, told the panel. “We must prevent an explosive expansion of the infection,” he said.

Tokyo reported 393 coronavirus cases Thursday, marking over 300 cases for the second day in a row as case numbers also surged in Hokkaido and other parts of the nation.

Thursday’s new cases in Tokyo were based on the outcome of 7,056 tests. The number of severely ill patients was 39, up by one from Wednesday.

In Hokkaido more than 220 new cases were confirmed Thursday, according to prefectural officials.

On Wednesday, Japan reported a near-record 1,547 cases nationwide, the highest level since early August, amid signs of what some health experts say is a “third wave” of infections as cooler temperatures arrive and people spend more time indoors without adequate ventilation.

The nationwide tally, compiled by Kyodo News and based on official information, inched closer to the single-day record of 1,596 logged on Aug. 7, as areas with big urban populations saw increases in numbers of new cases.

Osaka, Hyogo and Saitama prefectures all reported record single-day increases since the outbreak of the virus on Wednesday.

“This can be regarded as a third wave (of the COVID-19 virus),” Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, told a news conference.

Tokyo has been seeing an uptick in infections since the beginning of November, with the average daily number of new cases in the capital compared to the previous seven days exceeding 250. The rate of increase is equivalent to that seen late in August, the month in which the spread of the COVID-19 virus peaked in Japan.