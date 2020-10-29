Tokyo confirmed 221 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, marking the first time the figure topped 200 since Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on 6,187 tests. People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 58, followed by those in their 30s, at 48, and those in their 40s, at 41. The government said 29 patients are in serious condition, down one from a day earlier.

Thursday’s figure brought the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 30,677 in the capital. This brought the cumulative number nationwide to top the 100,000 mark, with 100,013 reported by Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, a total of 731 infection cases were confirmed across the country.

The number of newly confirmed cases has been rising slightly since early this month, a health ministry panel of experts said Wednesday.

The panel also warned that cluster infections are occurring in various settings.

Across the nation, the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus virus per population of 100,000 stood at 2.84 in the week to Oct. 12, 2.95 in the week to Oct. 19 and 3.21 in the week to Monday.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people to whom an infected person transmits the virus, has been staying slightly above 1.0, which signals a spread of the virus nationwide.

By prefecture, the number as of Oct. 11 stood at 1.9 in Hokkaido, 0.75 in Tokyo, 1.04 in Aichi, 1.39 in Osaka, 0.96 in Fukuoka and 1.83 in Okinawa.

The board noted that cluster infections have occurred in dining sessions and workplaces, and among groups of foreign nationals living in Japan.