Ten members of the Shiki Theatre Company have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to the famed Japanese theatrical company.

A performer in Tokyo had a fever on the night of Oct. 9 and later tested positive after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus, according to information posted recently on the group’s website.

The troupe had 29 more members, mainly performers, who had close contact with the performer in question take coronavirus tests. Nine of them were confirmed positive.

None of the infected members had close contact with visitors because there was space between the stage and the audience seating, according to the group.

The troupe suspended its performance in Tokyo from Oct. 10. It replaced the entire cast and resumed the show Thursday.