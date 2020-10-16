Tokyo confirmed 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, the metropolitan government said, after recording 284 a day earlier.

The figure was based on 5,436 tests.The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 28,604, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 25, unchanged from the previous day.

Of the Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 45, followed by those in their 30s, at 36, and those in their 40s, at 27.

On Thursday, 708 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Japan. Three new deaths from the virus were reported, including two in Tokyo and one in neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

The northeastern prefecture of Aomori saw 16 new coronavirus cases, its daily high. The total number of cases involving a nightclub and hostess club in the city of Hirosaki rose by 12 to 15.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa had 39 new cases, its first daily increase above 30 since Aug. 30.