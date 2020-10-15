Tokyo confirmed 284 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, the metropolitan government said, after recording 177 a day earlier.

The figure was based on 6,201 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 28,420, while the number of seriously ill patients remained at 25.

Of Thursday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 69, followed by those in their 30s, at 67, and those in their 40s, at 42.

In Aomori Prefecture, a cluster was reported at two bars in the same building, with positive test results confirmed Thursday for seven people who are staff and customers at the bars. This brought the total number of infected people related to the bars to 10.

On Wednesday, Miyagi Prefecture recognized an infection cluster at Miyagi Rifu Ekisaikai Hospital in the town of Rifu.

The hospital confirmed five new cases, including a patient, on Wednesday, boosting the total number of cases linked to the hospital to 10.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reported 284 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI