Major Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K. said Tuesday that it will conduct a trial to put high-power fuel cell commercial ships into practical use with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. and others.

Using hydrogen as fuel, the ships will not emit carbon dioxide.

It will be the first test of its kind to be conducted in Japan, according to Nippon Yusen.

The companies will develop fuel cell batteries for vessels. They will then start operating a vessel equipped with such batteries as a midsize tourist ship that can accommodate around 100 people.

The ship will be based in the port of Yokohama. The test will be held until February 2025.

The companies will consider whether to introduce the batteries to small coastal vessels, including cargo ships, on the basis of the results from the test.

Eneos Corp., which will also participate in the test, will develop a hydrogen station for vessels.

The international shipping industry is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2008 by 2050.

Seeing hydrogen fuel as a viable option for the industry, Nippon Yusen and others are speeding up efforts to develop related technologies.