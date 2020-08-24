The dollar rose above ¥105.80 in directionless Tokyo trading amid a dearth of market-moving factors on Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.85-89, up from ¥105.46-55 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1813-1814, down from $1.1839-1839, and at ¥125.06-07, up from ¥124.92-93.

The greenback briefly fell below ¥105.70 as concerns grew over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health following a second hospital visit within days on Monday, traders said.

When Abe returned to the Prime Minister’s Office, he told reporters that he will take care of his health thoroughly while working hard. The remarks had a positive impact on market sentiment, an official at a Japanese bank said.

The dollar briefly rose above ¥105.90, but the rise was backed only by position-adjustment buying, a foreign-exchange broker said.

“Without a clear sense of direction, the dollar is largely under pressure from selling to adjust long positions,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities house said.

“Trading was disastrously thin, and the dollar-yen pair was swayed by short-term players,” an official of a major securities firm said.

A Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week will likely attract market attention, the official said.