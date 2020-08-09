Nagasaki marks 75th anniversary of U.S. atomic bombing

The mayor of Nagasaki was set to urge the Japanese government on Sunday to take more action toward realizing a world free of nuclear weapons, amid a global retreat of leadership on the issue, at a memorial ceremony on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue was expected to appeal specifically to the government to sign and ratify a U.N. treaty banning nuclear arsenals, which was adopted in 2017 but has still not entered into force.

The anniversary of the 1945 attack on the southwestern Japanese city comes as the threat of nuclear proliferation continues to grow, with Taue anticipated to urge the international community to heed calls by atomic-bomb survivors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also deliver a speech during the ceremony at the city’s Peace Park, but it is not thought that he will refer to the treaty.

Since the treaty’s adoption, Abe has never mentioned it at the annual memorial ceremonies in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the other Japanese city devastated by an atomic bomb at the end of World War II.

While Abe has repeatedly pledged to lead the international community toward the abolishment of nuclear weapons, his government, along with the world’s nuclear-weapon states, have refused to participate in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Japan has maintained its three principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear arms on its territory. But the country sits under the U.S. nuclear umbrella and hosts its military facilities under a decades-old bilateral security accord.

The ceremony will only allow about 500 guests, roughly one-tenth the number in recent years, to prevent overcrowding amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Expected to be attended by representatives from about 70 countries, the ceremony will be five minutes shorter than last year because a performance by a choir of atomic bomb survivors was scrapped due to the risk of infection.

Ireland, Nigeria and Niue completed ratification procedures for the treaty on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Before the pact was adopted, nuclear arms were the only weapons of mass destruction not subject to a comprehensive ban. The treaty now needs seven more ratifications to reach the threshold of 50 required for its entry into force.

A plutonium-core atomic bomb codenamed “Fat Man” exploded over the southwestern Japan city at 11:02 a.m. on Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the United States dropped the world’s first such weapon to be deployed on Hiroshima.

An estimated 74,000 people died from the bombing in Nagasaki by the end of that year, according to the city.

The combined number of hibakusha, or survivors of the two atomic bombings, stood at 136,682 as of March, down about 9,200 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, adding their average age was 83.31.