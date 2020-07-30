Japan weather agency issues erroneous quake warning

The Meteorological Agency issued an early warning Thursday morning that an earthquake that was expected to hit Tokyo and other neighboring areas.

A quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.8 occurred off Torishima, a remote Japanese island in the Pacific, at around 9:36 a.m., at a depth of about 60 km.

However, no quake vibrations measuring shindo 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale were observed.

“We overestimated the magnitude at 7.3 and erroneously located the focus at a point south of the Boso Peninsula, which is totally different from the actual one,” said Takashi Kato, director of the agency’s Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division.

“We apologize for causing such a disturbance,” he said at a news conference.

Kato said accuracy is sometimes difficult when trying to determine a quake’s epicenter in remote island areas because of a lack of observation points.

Based on Wednesday’s erroneous judgment, the agency issued a warning for the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions in eastern to central Japan, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan and Niigata Prefecture, in central Japan.

The agency warned of quake vibrations measuring shindo upper 5 on Miyakejima, part of the Izu island chain, and lower to upper 5 on Niijima and Izuoshima, also Izu islands, and in southern Chiba.