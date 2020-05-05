Tokyo to pay more to businesses that remain closed after Wednesday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will pay more financial aid to businesses in the capital that remain closed after Wednesday in line with its suspension request as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The policy was announced Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended a nationwide state of emergency through May 31.

The state of emergency, declared April 7 first for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures and later expanded to the rest of the country, was originally due to expire Wednesday.

The businesses eligible to receive the financial assistance include restaurants, bars and live music venues, which have been asked by the metropolitan government to suspend operations during the period.

Before the state of emergency was extended by roughly one month, the Tokyo government had agreed to pay ¥500,000 ($4,700) to business owners with a single shop and ¥1 million to those running multiple outlets.

The Tokyo government confirmed 58 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, coming below 100 for the third straight day, showing a sign of declining trend.

The total number of infections in the capital stood at around 4,710, the worst among Japan's 47 prefectures.

Tokyo, which marked the highest daily count of 201 on April 17, saw 91 newly confirmed cases on Sunday and 87 on Monday.

Tokyo also said no death was reported on Tuesday.