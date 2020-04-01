Japanese government to distribute two masks per household: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday announced that the government would start distributing two reusable cloth masks per household amid supply shortages in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The government will begin distributing the masks from next week, starting in the prefectures that have the highest number of infected patients.

The measure is expected to be included in the emergency economic package that the government is set to finalize next week, sources said.

The washable cloth face masks can be used multiple times and are effective to meet growing demand for masks, Abe said.