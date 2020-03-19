Chiba father gets 16-year sentence for fatal abuse of daughter

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for physical abuse that led to the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, was accused of causing the death of his daughter Mia in January last year by depriving her of sleep and nutrition at their family home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.

Prosecutors had demanded an 18-year prison term for Kurihara.

During hearings at the Chiba District Court, Kurihara admitted to assaulting Mia but denied other charges leveled against him.

The father was indicted in March last year for causing the girl’s death after she was found dead in the bathroom of their home on Jan. 24.

He forced her to stand in the bathroom while showering cold water on her between Jan. 22 and 24, according to the indictment.

Kurihara had also faced charges of physically abusing Mia from December 2018 to January 2019 and beating his 33-year-old wife, Nagisa.

The wife was sentenced last June to 30 months in prison, suspended for five years with probation, for being complicit in her husband’s treatment of Mia.

Defense lawyers had argued Kurihara’s actions went too far but that the abuse was not on a daily basis.

In November 2017, Mia wrote in a school questionnaire that she was being bullied by her father and was subsequently taken into protective custody for seven weeks.

However, a local education board was found to have given the father a copy of Mia’s questionnaire.

After her protective custody ended, with a welfare center approving her return to her parents, no visits were paid to her home by officials of either the center or the school to check on her welfare.