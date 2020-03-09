Japan's local governments urged to prepare for COVID-19 infection peak

The health ministry said Monday it has urged local governments to prepare their hospitals for an influx of people infected with the new coronavirus by providing equations for calculating numbers at their peak.

Using the equations and the government’s demographic estimate as of October 2018, Tokyo is estimated to see 45,400 outpatients and 20,500 inpatients per day, of whom 700 will be in severe condition.

Hokkaido in northern Japan, where the largest number of infections has been reported in the country, is estimated to have 18,300 outpatients and 10,200 inpatients daily, of whom about 340 will be in severe condition.

Local governments of Hokkaido announced Monday that a total of seven people have been confirmed to be infected, bringing the total number of infections to 108.

The ministry, which urged the municipalities to boost preparedness at hospitals in a letter dated Friday, explained that the number of patients will reach its peak about three months after the pneumonia-causing virus starts spreading in local communities.

As the number of people infected with the virus has varied among prefectures so far, each local government must estimate its own peak and prepare for it, the ministry said.

As of Monday, there were nearly 1,200 people infected with the new coronavirus in Japan, with about 700 of them from a cruise ship. Hokkaido had the largest group of those infected at over 100.

The Chiba Prefectural Government said a man in his 40s tested positive, and Japan Airlines Co. said a cabin crew member in her 50s who lives in the prefecture has been found to be infected. The company said it instructed 12 other cabin crew members who went on board with her in late February to stay home.

The Nara Prefectural Government announced that a man in his 30s and his preschool-age daughter have been found to be infected. The man works for an event organizing company and visited in late February Soap Opera Classics Umeda, a club in Osaka’s Kita Ward where he had contact with several people who were confirmed to be infected.

The Niigata Municipal Government said a female worker of a nursery school in her 50s and a company employee in his 40s tested positive. The nursery school where the woman works will be closed from Tuesday to March 16. The two played table tennis at different gymnasiums in the city in February with a woman in her 60s who had been found to be infected earlier.

The Kyoto Prefectural Government said three people tested positive. They are parents of a care worker who had been found infected on Saturday, and a nurse who works with her at Fukuchiyama City Hospital. The hospital said Saturday that it would conduct virus tests on 165 people who had close contact with the care worker. The hospital closed the area where she worked and stopped accepting outpatients and emergency cases until March 17.

The Kobe Municipal Government said a temporary worker at the city’s Hyogo Ward office was found to be infected and that the office was closed Monday.

The Ishikawa Prefectural Government said a man in his 70s tested positive.

Meanwhile, Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa said Monday that a person infected with the coronavirus died Sunday, without disclosing the sex and the age of the person upon request of the family. He also refrained from disclosing whether the person had pneumonia or other pre-existing illness.

The ministry has also asked local governments to decide which medical institutions will deal with those who need to be hospitalized, receive intensive care or be put on a respirator. The municipalities are also asked to prepare the necessary medical equipment and supplies.