Nikkei plunges below 20,000 for first time since January 2019 as virus fears roil markets

The Nikkei stock index on Monday tumbled below the 20,000 level for the first time since early January 2019 on deepening worries about the spreading coronavirus, with exporters hit by a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar.

Sentiment was also hurt by a slide in crude oil futures following a Saudi Arabian state oil giant’s decision to cut prices and North Korea’s firing of at least three unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday.

At 10:41 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei average stood at 19,641.31, down 1,108.44 points, or 5.34 percent, from Friday.

The Nikkei average stood below 20,000 for the first time since Jan. 7 last year.

Every industry category lost ground, led by mining, oil and coal product and electric appliance issues.

Investors fled to the perceived safety of yen amid risk aversion. The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the mid-¥103 range in Oceanian trading Monday, hitting its lowest level since November 2016.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ¥103.97-98 compared with ¥105.29-39 in New York and ¥105.79-80 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1387-1387 and ¥118.39-41 against $1.1275-1285 and 118.91-¥119.01 in New York and $1.1234-1235 and ¥118.85-89 in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.