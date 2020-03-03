Honda to cut output at two Japanese plants as virus disrupts parts supply

Honda Motor Co. will reduce vehicle output at two of its domestic plants in Saitama Prefecture for a week or so in March due to concerns about parts supply from China, where the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt economic activities, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The nation’s second-largest automaker has been able to maintain its production levels as before by increasing output of models for which the company had enough parts in stock.

Honda said the planned output cut at its Sayama and Yorii plants in Saitama is a “temporary measure” and none of the production lines will be halted, one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co. will stop production on March 6 and every Saturday and Sunday in the month at its subsidiary Nissan Motor Kyushu Co.’s factory in Fukuoka Prefecture, people familiar with the matter said.

Its vehicle body-making unit Nissan Shatai Co. will also halt output at its factory in Kanagawa Prefecture on March 3 and March 7, they said.