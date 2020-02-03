A photo taken by the Meteorological Agency on Monday shows a volcanic eruption on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. | KYODO

Volcano erupts on Japan's Kuchinoerabu Island; no injuries reported

KAGOSHIMA – A volcano on a Kagoshima Prefecture island erupted early Monday, the Meteorological Agency said, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Pyroclastic flows — observed there for the first time since Jan. 29 last year — reached around 900 meters southwest of the crater, while ash and smoke spewed to an altitude of some 7,000 meters after the 5:30 a.m. eruption of Mount Shindake on Kuchinoerabu Island, according to the agency.

Rocks were thrown around 600 meters from the crater. The agency maintained an alert level of 3 — on a scale of 5 — which requests that climbers refrain from scaling the mountain, after raising the level from 2 in October following a major earthquake.

The agency warned of the potential for big rocks being hurled into the air and of pyroclastic flows within about a 2-kilometer radius of the crater, adding that volcanic ash and small rocks can travel far downwind.

Kuchinoerabu Island, some 130 km south-southwest of the city of Kagoshima, covers 36 square km. It had a population of 100 as of last December.

All islanders were evacuated in May 2015 to Yakushima island, some 12 km to the east, following explosive eruptions from the volcano.

