NEC was hit by major cyberattacks through 2018; theft of Japanese defense data suspected

NEC Corp. was hit by major cyberattacks over several years through 2018, with some 28,000 data files including those related to business with the Defense Ministry likely stolen, sources close to the matter have said.

Personal computers and servers at the headquarters and other offices of the electronics company were targeted, government and other sources said. The classified data included technical proposals made by the firm to the Maritime Self-Defense Force on submarine sonar.

The case added to concerns about the nation’s cybersecurity, following a similar attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp., which admitted this month that some classified information was leaked. The company is also a key player in the country’s defense and infrastructure industries.

At NEC, part of the log files that keep records of access to servers and systems were deleted, the sources said. The company has taken steps to fix the vulnerability of its networks.

“We have always faced suspected illegal accesses to our networks. But no damage like data leakage has been confirmed,” NEC said.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, which works under the Defense Ministry, said information that the ministry needs to protect has not been stolen.

The cyberattacks at NEC first came to light in 2018 when the company was informed of the situation by an outside source. An investigation later found that personal computers at a subsidiary were infected with malware that subsequently led to entry into the network at the headquarters.