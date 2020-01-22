Japan and Poland agree to bolster energy cooperation

Japan and Poland agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation in promoting low-carbon energy during a summit aimed at strengthening their strategic partnership.

After holding talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan will step up cooperation on hydrogen and nuclear power as well as coal power generation with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Morawiecki, who is visiting Japan for the first time in his current capacity, said at a joint news appearance with Abe that further cooperation on energy is “desirable” as his country’s dependence on coal is high and a better energy mix is needed.

“As we develop our economy, we highly value bilateral cooperation with Japan,” the Polish prime minister said.

Robust economic growth has given Poland a greater role within the European Union. Tokyo and Warsaw celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year.

“We agreed to coordinate our efforts to maintain the rules-based international order and cooperation between Japan and the Visegrad Four,” Abe said, referring to a group of four European nations that also include Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

“I’d like to make our bilateral relations more robust with Prime Minister Morawiecki and contribute as strategic partners to regional and global peace and prosperity,” Abe said.

During his trip, Morawiecki is seeking greater investment in the Polish economy, which is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 3.1 percent in real terms in 2020.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Bridgestone Corp. are among around 300 Japanese companies doing business in Poland.