Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his visit to Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

National / Politics

Japan and Poland agree to bolster energy cooperation

Kyodo

Japan and Poland agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation in promoting low-carbon energy during a summit aimed at strengthening their strategic partnership.

After holding talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan will step up cooperation on hydrogen and nuclear power as well as coal power generation with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Morawiecki, who is visiting Japan for the first time in his current capacity, said at a joint news appearance with Abe that further cooperation on energy is “desirable” as his country’s dependence on coal is high and a better energy mix is needed.

“As we develop our economy, we highly value bilateral cooperation with Japan,” the Polish prime minister said.

Robust economic growth has given Poland a greater role within the European Union. Tokyo and Warsaw celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year.

“We agreed to coordinate our efforts to maintain the rules-based international order and cooperation between Japan and the Visegrad Four,” Abe said, referring to a group of four European nations that also include Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

“I’d like to make our bilateral relations more robust with Prime Minister Morawiecki and contribute as strategic partners to regional and global peace and prosperity,” Abe said.

During his trip, Morawiecki is seeking greater investment in the Polish economy, which is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 3.1 percent in real terms in 2020.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Bridgestone Corp. are among around 300 Japanese companies doing business in Poland.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Seiichi Eto (left), minister in charge of territorial issues, visits the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Japan rejects South Korean protest over reopened national territory museum
The Japanese government rejected on Tuesday a protest by South Korea against the reopening of the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo. "Foreign people unhappy about it s...
Japan is in the climate crosshairs, as it seeks to be recognized as a leader in the climate change debate but also supports the use of coal, widely regarded as a dirty fuel.
Companies join global calls for Japan to ditch coal-fired power
Japanese companies overwhelmingly feel Japan should shift away from its dependence on coal for power generation even though a third of firms say this would harm their business, a Reuters poll has f...
As the secondary power that is more dependent on the U.S. for its security, abandonment apprehension is prevalent in Japanese discourse. 
Tokyo's security choices in an uncertain East Asia
As the distribution of power in the regional order becomes fragmented with intensifying Sino-U.S. strategic competition, Japan remains at the front line of East Asian security. With Chinese unilate...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his visit to Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,