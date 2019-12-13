World

Libya's Khalifa Haftar announces 'decisive battle' for Tripoli

AFP-JIJI

TRIPOLI – Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar announced a “decisive battle” for the capital Tripoli on Thursday, eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.

“Zero hour has come for the broad and total assault expected by every free and honest Libyan,” he said in a speech aired by the pro-Haftar Al-Hadath channel.

Dressed in military uniform, he announced “the decisive battle and the advance on the heart of Tripoli.

“Now move forward, each to his own goal,” he ordered his troops.

Since the fall and killing of longtime dictator Moammer Gadhafi in 2011 in a NATO-backed uprising, Libya has been torn apart by violence between multiple armed groups, many of them backed by foreign powers.

Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls much of the country’s east, launched an assault on April 4 to seize Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, says the GNA is backed by “terrorist” groups.

The GNA said Thursday that the situation was “under control” and that its troops were holding their positions in the capital’s south.

“We are ready to push back any more mad attempt by the Haftar putsch leader,” said GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha on Libya al-Ahrar television.

Haftar had foreseen a quick victory, but despite vowing in July that success was “imminent,” his forces have remained bogged down on the outskirts of the capital.

At least 200 civilians and more than 2,000 fighters have been killed since the start of Haftar’s assault on Tripoli, according to the United Nations. The fighting has also displaced some 146,000 people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan in October. The U.S. Congress on Thursday formally recognized the 1915-1917 murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians as genocide. The Senate's passage of the repeatedly stalled resolution is expected to anger Turkey, which denies there was a genocidal mass murder, insisting the Armenians died as a result of World War I.
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide at hands of Turkey
On its fourth try, the Senate has approved a resolution that recognizes the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as genocide. The resolution had been blocked three times at ...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Dec. 8.
Charged with corruption, Israel's Netanyahu limps into new election campaign as foe's popularity ...
With Israel heading to its third straight election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has managed to buy some much-needed time as he tries to fend off a slew of criminal corruption charges....
John Kerry, the former U.S. Secretary of State under the Barack Obama administration, sits during the COP25 summit in Madrid Thursday. Kerry praised young activists who he said are "committed to hold adults accountable" on the issue of climate change, and criticized what he called Donald Trump's "unpresidential" mockery of one of the movement's most prominent figures, Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.
Island states, threatened by disasters, demand urgent action at U.N. climate talks
Island nations at risk of being erased from the map by rising seas accused rich countries of losing sight of the urgency of the climate crisis on Thursday as a marathon U.N. summit in Madrid entere...

, , , , , ,