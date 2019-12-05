President of Gainax, anime studio known for 'Evangelion,' arrested for allegedly taking photos of nude teen

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested the president of anime studio Gainax Co. on Thursday for allegedly taking nude images of a teenage woman and touching her on the pretext that he was training her for photo shoots as an entertainer.

Tomohiro Maki, 50, of the studio known for producing the popular title “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and other famous TV anime series, denied the allegations, saying he took the photos at the woman’s request, the police said.

Maki is suspected of making the woman bare her upper body, taking photos of her and touching her between Feb. 6 and 23 this year at his condominium in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, according to the police.

Maki is also an executive of a company that trains voice actors and allegedly made the woman, who signed a contract with the company, live at his residence saying it was a women’s dormitory.

Currently a different company, Khara Inc., is making the Evangelion movie series.