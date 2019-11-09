India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land in Ayodhya

India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.

The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country’s most contentious issues.

The 16th century Babri Masjid Mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.

The top court said in Saturday’s judgment that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.

The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.