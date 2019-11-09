Hindu pilgrims walk by the River Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, on Saturday. Indian security forces personnel have been on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict the same day when it ruled on a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple on a site where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992. The court ruled that a Hindu temple could be built on the site, and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims. | AP

India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI – India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.

The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country’s most contentious issues.

The 16th century Babri Masjid Mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.

The top court said in Saturday’s judgment that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.

The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.

