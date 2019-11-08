With 26,000 police officers on patrol and 40 baggage checkpoints, Japan's enthronement parade security to be tight

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday will ride in a convertible sedan along a 4.6-kilometer-long route from the Imperial Palace to their residence in the Akasaka Estate to mark his enthronement.

The motorcade will start at 3 p.m. from the Imperial Palace. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 22 following an enthronement ceremony, equivalent to a coronation, but was pushed back in the wake of a deadly typhoon that devastated vast areas of Japan earlier last month.

In the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony, the emperor proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne before about 2,000 guests, including some 420 dignitaries from about 190 countries and international organizations.

The parade by his father, former Emperor Akihito, in November 1990 following his enthronement ritual attracted about 120,000 roadside spectators, while some 190,000 people observed a parade by then Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako when they got married in 1993.

The procession will pass by the Metropolitan Police Department and the main gate of the Diet building before arriving at the Akasaka Imperial Residence. The parade is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Crown Prince Akishino — the younger brother of the emperor — Crown Princess Kiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also join the motorcade.

The route was chosen for visibility and security reasons, with fewer sections under overpasses compared with the former emperor’s parade.

The National Police Agency said it will have some 26,000 police officers at most on duty during the parade.

A total of 40 baggage inspection checkpoints will be set up at 29 locations along the route, and parade watchers will be asked to enter iron-fenced booths after passing security checks.

Bringing bottles and cans, as well as drinking and smoking, will be banned inside the booths.

The agency will tweet the state of congestion at each booth on its official Twitter account @MPD_koho. It will be the first time for the agency to offer information on congestion over Twitter during events guarded by police.

Some streets and subway entrances near the route will be closed, and coin lockers at nearby stations will be closed during the parade. Police will also conduct security checks at entrances of buildings along the route.

The emperor and the empress will be riding a Toyota Motor Corp. Century convertible, which was picked from a pool of cars from five automakers, taking safety and environmental performance into consideration among other features, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The convertible sedan has white leather seats and headrests designed so as not to obstruct the view of roadside spectators during the parade.

Including remodeling expenses the black vehicle, which sports the imperial chrysanthemum crest, is estimated to have cost around ¥80 million, according to the agency.

A Rolls-Royce convertible was used during the parade following Emperor Akihito’s ascension ceremony, but it was scrapped after being used for the 1993 parade celebrating the current emperor’s wedding.

Following criticism that the use of the Rolls-Royce convertible only twice was “a waste of money,” the government is considering reusing the Century during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1 after his 85-year-old father abdicated the previous day — the country’s first monarch to step down in about two centuries.