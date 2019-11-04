National

Huts burn down near World Heritage thatched farmhouses of Shirakawa-go

Kyodo

GIFU – Two huts were destroyed by fire Monday near the traditional thatched farmhouses of Shirakawa-go village in Gifu Prefecture that are registered as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, the Gifu Prefectural Police said.

The police received an emergency call from a local resident at around 2:40 p.m. The fire was extinguished after about two hours and no injuries were reported, they said.

The police opened an investigation into the cause of the fire. The huts were located in a parking lot roughly 400 meters from the village center. Many tourists were in the parking lot at the time of the fire.

To keep the fire from spreading to the farmhouses, local residents used 59 water dischargers installed in the village to spray water on the thatched roofs.

The Shirakawa Municipal Government had been asking residents to be on the alert following the fire last week that destroyed Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

An annual drill using the water dischargers was held at the village Oct. 27.

“I saw the huts burning when I went outside. I was really scared because this was right after the fire at Shuri Castle,” said a woman who works at a nearby restaurant.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Firefighters continue their investigation Saturday in the burned-down Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, which was destroyed by fire last week.
Crowdfunding drive to help rebuild Shuri Castle in Naha raises over ¥250 million
A total of more than ¥250 million has been donated by more than 18,000 people to a crowdfunding campaign set up by the city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, to help rebuild Shuri Castle after i...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian leader Narendra Modi meet Monday on the outskirts of Bangkok.
Abe and Modi agree to boost defense cooperation
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian leader Narendra Modi have agreed to promote defense cooperation amid China's growing regional military presence. On the sidelines Monday of regional ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders Monday on the outskirts of Bangkok.
At ASEAN-related summit, Abe condemns North Korea's missile launches
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday strongly condemned North Korea's missile launches at an ASEAN-related meeting, saying they are in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A photo provided by a local shop shows a hut engulfed in flames in a parking lot near the historic Shirakawa-go village in Gifu Prefecture on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,