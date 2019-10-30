An employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July 2017. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Japan beer shipments to South Korea plummet 99.9% percent in September

Kyodo

Japan’s beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year earlier to ¥588,000, as consumers in the neighboring country boycott Japanese products amid deteriorating bilateral ties, government data showed Wednesday.

The campaign to boycott Japanese goods, including vehicles, has spread widely among South Korean consumers after tighter Japanese export controls were implemented in July on key materials used by South Korean chipmakers.

In the reporting month, exports of hydrogen fluoride, a chemical subject to newly tightened export controls, were also sharply down 99.4 percent to ¥3.72 million, according to the data compiled by the Finance Ministry.

The sharp drop in beer shipments in September followed a 92.2 percent plunge in August to ¥50 million. Export volume and value of the chemical material used to clean semiconductors stood at zero in August, according to ministry data.

The material is one of three chemicals that Japan made subject to export restrictions from July 4, requiring exporters to obtain a license prior to each shipment to South Korea.

Disputes between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime forced labor and trade policy have pushed bilateral ties to their lowest point in years, with the boycott campaign also resulting in a sharp decrease in the number of South Korean visitors to Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren makes her signature "pinky promise" with Katie Duran, 8, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, at a campaign event Tuesday in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night
With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other corporations, Elizabeth Warren is making Wall Street increasingly nervous. A recent poll sho...
People stand next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center last year. Sony is shutting down its pioneering online-cable alternative, PlayStation Vue, citing the high costs of content and the difficulty of network deals.
Sony shutting down online-cable service PlayStation Vue
Sony is shutting down its pioneering online-cable alternative, PlayStation Vue, citing the high cost of content and the difficulty of reaching deals with networks. It launched Vue in early 2015 ...
A campaign poster for Seattle City Council incumbent candidate Kshama Sawant is posted outside her campaign headquarters in Seattle Oct. 23. Seven of the nine Seattle City Council seats are up for grabs in next month's election, where retail giant Amazon has made unprecedented donations totaling $1.5 million to a political action committee that's supporting a slate of candidates perceived to be friendlier to business. Among the company's top targets is Sawant, a fierce critic of Amazon, who is running against Egan Orion in the District 3 race.
Amazon spends big to remake liberal Seattle City Council biz-friendly
Brian Sweeney has a long list of complaints about Amazon, from the way it treats warehouse workers to the low taxes it pays and its effort to win concessions from cities to bring in jobs. So when h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,