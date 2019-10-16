National

Fukushima hot spring resort opens to typhoon victims for free

JIJI

NIHONMATSU, FUKUSHIMA PREF. – The Dake Onsen resort in Fukushima Prefecture has opened its hot spring baths to people hit by Typhoon Hagibis free of charge.

On Wednesday, Fukushima residents affected by the 19th typhoon of the year visited the facilities in Nihonmatsu from the morning. They included people from the nearby cities of Motomiya and Koriyama.

“Taking a hot spring bath provided some relief,” said Yuko Harada, 56, of Nihonmatsu, who came to the resort with her mother.

Harada could not take a bath due to a water outage, although her home suffered no damage from the typhoon.

Jun Sakuma, a 32-year-old self-employed resident of Nihonmatsu, visited Dake Onsen after seeing social media posts.

“It helped a lot, as I couldn’t take a bath,” Sakuma said. “The fatigue and grime have gone.”

The large public bath at the Soranoniwa Resort hotel is also open to the public for free.

Harumi Munakata, a 44-year-old corporate worker from the neighboring city of Tamura, visited the facility with three family members.

“With no water available, I had to wipe my body with wet tissues,” Munakata said. “I feel relaxed after taking a bath.”

Free hot spring baths were offered from Tuesday by nine ryokan Japanese-style inns and hotels in Dake Onsen, mainly at the initiative of a ryokan cooperative.

Satoru Saito, the 53-year-old head clerk of one ryokan, said, “When in need, we help each other.”

Bath facilities are also open to the public in other Fukushima cities, including Iwaki, Minamisoma and Sukagawa.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Staff check a shinkansen train car in Nagano on Wednesday after the train was flooded when a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.
JR East may scrap 120 flooded shinkansen cars
East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, may be forced to scrap all of the 120 cars of its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services that were damaged in flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis, which rav...
Protesters hold placards reading 'No Abe!' during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August.
South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in September
The number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged nearly 60 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 48.0 percent tumble in August, amid frayed ties over wartime history and trad...
The kanji characters for "water" and "food" are seen written into the muddy ground on Tuesday in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, after a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.
Regions hit by deadly Typhoon Hagibis struggle with recovery efforts
Areas devastated by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano Prefecture and the Tohoku region are struggling to respond after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades caused record-breaking rainfall, ...

, ,