Toramaru Shibano becomes first teenage go player to win all seven major Japanese titles

Nineteen-year-old go professional Toramaru Shibano on Tuesday beat Cho U, a 39-year-old Meijin, or master, capturing the title for that rank and making him the first teenage player to have won all seven major Japanese titles.

Shibano, an eighth dan player who will turn 20 on Nov. 9, broke the record Yuta Iyama, now 30, set in 2009 for the traditional board game when he was 20 years and four months old.

In 2008, Iyama challenged Cho for the Meijin rank when he was 19 but lost.

“I thought it would be difficult (to win the seven titles) in my teens, but it was good that I won,” the challenger said after the match with Cho in the Meijin tournament in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.

A native of Kanagawa Prefecture, Shibano became a professional player in 2014 at age 14. He rose to prominence when he won the Ryusei tournament in 2017.

There are six other major titles in Japan. Shibano also broke the record for being the fastest to earn all seven titles after becoming a professional five years and a month ago.

He will obtain ninth dan, the highest degree as a professional player, on Wednesday, becoming the youngest and fastest to do so, according to Nihon Ki-in, an association that manages the professional system of Go.

